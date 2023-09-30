Baram Regatta 2023: Mulu’s Team Benerang 4 paddlers win Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s trophy, cash

MARUDI (Sept 30): Team Benerang 4 from Mulu emerged champion in the Baram Regatta 2023’s boat paddling competition, earning itself the Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s trophy and RM10,000 cash prize.

Second place went to Team Nagasaki Mulu who received RM8,000 cash and a trophy, while Team Tedung Melancar 8 finished third, with RM6,000 cash prize and a trophy.

The boat paddling events kicked off this morning, starting with the Men 30 paddlers open category, followed by Men 25 paddlers open category.

Other categories held today Men 15 paddlers; Women 30 paddlers; Women 25 paddlers; Women 15 paddlers; and unlimited paddlers category.

Tomorrow will see the most awaited event which is the paddling boat race for the Raja Batang Baram challenge trophy.

Also to be held tomorrow is the Unity Trophy boat race.