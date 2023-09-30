Baram Regatta 2023: Terawan Mulu wins Men 30 Paddlers Open category

MARUDI (Sept 30): The Terawan Mulu team and their boat named ‘Nagasaki Mulu’ finished first in the Men 30 Paddlers Open category in the Baram Regatta 2023 today.

In second place was Anek Murai with their boat ‘Anek Murai 1’ while third place was also taken by Terawan Mulu with their boat ‘Tedong Melancar 8’.

Thousands of visitors flocked to the Marudi Waterfront since 7am today for the most anticipated event, which is the paddling race.

A total of 22 teams took part in the Men 30 Paddlers Open Cateogry, which kicked off at 8.41am.

Other events contested today are the Men 25 Paddlers; Men 15 Paddlers; Women 30 Paddlers Open; Women 25 Paddlers; Women 15 Paddlers; and Unlimited Paddlers categories.