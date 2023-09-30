Dr Sim: S’wak needs 60 more dialysis machines to cope with rising number of patients

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Sept 30): Sarawak needs 60 more dialysis machines to treat the increasing number of patients in the state, said Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said the number of patients in Sarawak requiring dialysis has increased from 1,300 to 4,000 patients in the last 10 years, and each year 750 new patients require dialysis treatment.

He added that around 1,400 of patients across Sarawak receive their dialysis treatment at 25 medical service centers by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“1,100 kidney patients receive treatment at 12 private dialysis centers, and another 1,000 at nine non-governmental organisation (NGO)-owned dialysis centers,” he said.

“As we progress, the disease is also advancing, and it’s outpacing us even faster than we can catch up.

“We need 60 new dialysis machines, and centers offering such services are growing rapidly,” said Dr Sim when officiating at the National Kidney Association (NKF) Dialysis Center – Kidney Association of Sarawak / Rotary (Unit 2) here today.

He said the opening of the new dialysis centres are not for profit but to provide patients an opportunity to continue living.

“However, he added, the extension of their lifespan, between 10 to 25 years, depends on the quality of dialysis services provided to the patients.

“The people also have a role to play to ensure their health is in check,” he said.

Dr Sim also explained that diabetes and blood pressure is a serious issue in Sarawak, with one out of five individuals may have diabetes, and one in three with high blood pressure.

“These issues can slow down the treatment for dialysis. The government can do so much for you, but you must also take care of your health,” he said.

The NKF Malaysia has the highest number of patients, with 1,700 people across 29 dialysis centers nationwide.

Since 1991, NKF Malaysia joined forces with the Rotary Club and NKF Sarawak to establish centres providing such services, with another premise at Hock Kui Commercial Centre in Jalan Rock here.

Present at the ceremony were Kidney Association of Sarawak president Dato Sri JC Fong; NKF Malaysia chairman Dato Dr Zaki Morad Mohd Zaher, Kota Samarahan Municipal Council chairman Datuk Peter Minos and former deputy chief minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan.