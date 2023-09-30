Elderly Miri housewife loses RM41,500 to phone scammer pretending to be friend

MIRI (Sept 30): An elderly housewife was cheated out of RM41,500 by a phone scammer pretending to be her friend.

Miri District Police Chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the victim in her 60s had filed a complaint about the scam last Thursday.

“A scammer posing as the victim’s friend called her using an unknown number, informing her that the caller’s phone and wallet had been lost.

“The caller then requested financial assistance for the victim, claiming that the caller’s bank account needed to be updated,” he said.

Upon hearing this, Alexson said the victim then made an online transfer to a bank account provided by the caller.

The victim, he added, made four transactions amounting to a total of RM41,500.

“The victim then became suspicious and called her friend’s real phone number and discovered that her real friend never lost his mobile phone and wallet. Following that, she realised that she had been cheated,” said Alexson.

He reminded the public to always be wary of any unknown individual who makes a sudden phone call and asks for financial assistance without checking first.

“People are advised to contact the National Scam Response Center (NSRC) at telephone number 997 if they are victims of cyber fraud such as non-existent loans, love scams, e-commerce, phone scams and so on if they have just made a money transfer transaction anywhere bank account or e-wallet of suspect or unknown person,” he said.

The public, he added, can also check the suspect’s phone number and bank account through Check Scammers CCID or the website http://semakmule.rmp.gov.my before making any financial transactions.

In addition, the public can contact the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) infoline via WhatsApp or the short message service (SMS) at 013-2111222 to get advice or channel information regarding online crime cases.