Fadillah: Special grant to S’wak will remain at RM300 mln for Budget 2024

KUCHING (Sept 30): The special grant to Sarawak stipulated under Article 112D of the Federal Constitution will remain at RM300 million for Budget 2024, said Deputy Prime Minister Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof.

He said a new formula for the calculation of special grant to Sabah and Sarawak has yet to be finalised, but it has been agreed that the amount will remain at RM300 million next year for Sarawak.

“The formula has not yet been finalised but the special grant of RM300 million is confirmed. The allocation of RM300 million is now subject to be gazetted and once it is gazetted, it will be paid.

“It has already been agreed. Definitely, the amount will be included in the national Budget 2024,” he told reporters after officiating a Sarawak Cocoa Cluster Cooperative and Interaction Day at the Cocoa Development and Research Centre in Kota Samarahan.

Since the 1970s, the special grant to Sarawak was only RM16 million per year before it was revised to RM300 million under the national Budget 2023, pending the finalisation of a special formula.