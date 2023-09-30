KSS to seek Kadazan be categorized as race in govt forms

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 30): The Kadazan Society Sabah (KSS) will pursue with the Federal Government that Kadazan be categorized as a race in all government forms and no longer “dan lain-lain”.

This is because Kadazans were also the founding community partner in the formation of Malaysia.

“Like the Malays with Umno, Chinese with MCA and Indians with MIC, the Kadazans with United National Kadazan Organization (UNKO) also directly participated in nation building when signing the Malaysia Agreement 1963 on 9th July 1963,” KSS said in a statement on Saturday.

This is one of the important issues endorsed at KSS’ triennial delegates conference recently.

KSS will also pursue that the Harvest Festivals or Tadau Tagazo Kaamatan, approved by the British colonial government in 1960 as a public holiday in then North Borneo and now Sabah, be made a national holiday together with Hari Gawai.

KSS being a totally non-political organization with specific provisions such as stated in its approved Constitution where a person is not allowed to hold position as Supreme Council members if one holds a political appointment such as Supreme Council member of any registered political party in Malaysia. He or she will automatically vacate his position and will be disqualified as a KSS Supreme Council member.

An important matter highlighted in the conference was the call by KSS urging the Federal Unity Government that the Ministry of Education should have properly written history on the formation of Malaysia emphasising that the country was formed on 16th September 1963. It has to be taught in schools.

Another important matter highlighted was that the teaching of languages especially the native indigenous languages, must strictly and completely comply with the Education Act 1996 in relation to the teachings of the mother tongues.

To achieve its aim and objectives, KSS will fully cooperate and work with any government of the day.

At the conference, Datuk Seri Panglima Marcel Leiking was returned unopposed as president of KSS for the 2023-2026 term.

The deputy president is Datuk Albert F. Tokuzip and vice presidents are Hector Jintoni, OKK Benedict Malanjum,

Athanasius John Staun @ Ahmad Staun, Hamdan Suarah, Anastasia Modili, Dr Jiloris F. Dony and Philip Mosinoh.

The Supreme Council members are Dato’ Seri Dr Adalbert Kinson, Diana Jikuil, Dr Loriot Kenson, Peter Wong,

Walter Juming, Datuk Richard Jomiji, Beverly Joeman, James Bonok, Helen Palait, Mary Joan Puvok, Marsillius Tiwol, Eddie Angat, Jane Manjaji, Willybroad Johnny Sieng,

Danny Madalus @ Danny Sylvester, James Molijoh.

The treasurer general is Humfrey J. Suimin, Ernest Mojikon (assistant treasurer general), Batholomew Jingulam (secretary general), Blasius Binjua (assistant secretary general).

The newly elected Supreme Council also appointed their former vice president Douglas Joinol as trustee of KSS and endorsed that KSS Youth be established. The pro-tem chairperson is Dr Michelle Blasius Binjua.