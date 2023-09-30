Landfill fire breaks out in Jerijih

MUKAH (Sept 30): A fire broke out at a landfill in Jerijih, Tanjung Manis on Saturday morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department’s (Bomba) operation centre in a statement today said a report of the fire was received at 7.41am, and the fire was identified at several locations within the dumping site.

“The fire occurred in multiple areas across an area of one acre,” it said.

Firefighters deployed two hoses, three nozzles and the Godiva GP10/10 pump transport to extinguish the fire, using water sourced from an open reservoir nearby.