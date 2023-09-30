Man found dead near commercial building in Kuching

KUCHING (Sept 30): A 24-year-old man was found dead near a commercial building at Jalan Bukit Mata here last night.

Kuching district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah who confirmed the case said a report was received of the findings at 7.34pm.

“The deceased has been identified as a 24-year-old local man,” said Ahsmon, adding that the case was currently being investigated for sudden death.

According to sources, it was believed that the man fell from one of the shoplots.

His body was discovered by the members of the public who then called the police and medical services.

The deceased was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was later transported by police to the Sarawak General Hospital’s forensics department for further action.