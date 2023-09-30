Miri road closures this Sunday for Dynasty Charity run

MIRI (Sept 30): The road from SK St Joseph and Mei Ann Methodist Church leading to Dynasty Hotel will be closed to motorists from 4am till 8.45am this Sunday (Oct 1) for the Dynasty Charity Run.

Road users are also to take note of the half-road closures along Jalan Miri-Pujut, Jalan Bintang, Jalan Bulan Sabit, Jalan Kipas, Jalan Sylvia, Jalan Brooke, Jalan Kingsway and Jalan Padang on the day of the event, from 6am onwards.

According to organising chairman Stanley Gena, the 19th annual charity run is anticipating over 1,000 participants, with the aim to raise funds to help the poor and needy with essential food supplies.

The 10KM-run is divided into four categories namely Men’s Open, Women’s Open, Men’s Veteran and Women’s Veteran, alongside the 4KM-Fun Run category.

The grand lucky draw winner stands a chance to bring home a prize money of RM1,000; with the second place winner receiving RM750 and RM500 for third. The fourth and fifth place winners, meanwhile, will receive a hamper each.

An entourage led by Dynasty Hotel managing director Tony Pui has recently made courtesy calls on the elected people’s representatives to invite them to the charity run event.

Among the invited guests-of-honour were Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin; Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting; Telang Usan assemblyman Denis Ngau; and Pujut assemblyman cum Miri mayor Adam Yii.