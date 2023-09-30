Over 500 visitors throng Benua Borneo Tattoo Convention second day in Kuching

KUCHING (Sept 30): Over a hundred tattoo artists from different parts of the world have converged at the ‘Benua Borneo Tattoo Convention’ here in a melting pot of different arts and culture.

The convention held at the Kuching Community Hall has managed to attract more than 500 visitors on its second day today.

“We can see different artists from Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Italy, Netherlands, Russia and Germany at this three-day convention,” said the convention’s organising committee and co-owner of Blackout Tattoo Studio Baxx Jordan.

He added that the international tattoo artists at the convention have on many occasions expressed their interests to come to Sarawak to see and learn the intricacies, culture and history of our traditional Sarawak tattoo.

According to him, tattoo is an art form and such conventions could play a role to eliminate the stereotype that people with tattoos across their arms, legs, chest or heads are “badhats”.

Besides promoting arts and culture, the convention, he said, may also act as a platform for new local tattoo artists to gain exposure and to beef up their network with other tattoo artists from the region and globally.

“Who knows, maybe some of the newcomers will be able to learn and create their own network to participate in other tattoo conventions abroad,” he said.

As this is the studio’s inaugural convention, Baxx hopes that they will be able to hold a bigger event in the next two years.

“We also hope to get more sponsors for this convention as it could be part of our state’s tourism attraction,” he said.

Besides tattoos, the convention also includes live band performances and traditional performances from the Salako ethnic group.

Today, the convention’s closing ceremony is expected to be graced by the Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng at 10am.