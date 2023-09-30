Premier: Baram’s unique culture, tradition a boon to its tourism sector

MARUDI (Sept 30): The unique culture and traditions of the multi-racial and multi-religious community in Baram and Marudi is an advantage to its tourism sector, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this sector is set to boom in the constituency with ongoing construction of various infrastructure and development plans.

“Previously, when Sultan Pahang and Sultan Brunei came to Marudi for Regatta many years ago, there was no proper hotel for them to stay.

“And when I was a tourism minister, I had actually proposed to former Chief Minister Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud to build a hotel here,” he said.

He was speaking at the symbolic earth-breaking of Marudi’s first proposed three-star hotel – Hotel SEDC Marudi – here today, adding that the hotel is set to complement all the other development projects currently taking place in the constituency.

He pointed out that the tourism sector has contributed much to the economy in the northern region.

“Now is the appropriate time that we build a three-star hotel here for both locals and tourists.

“Attractions in Baram are different from other areas. You have green areas that you cannot find elsewhere in other countries.

“The culture is diversifying, and the foods are also an attraction to visitors from outside,” he said.

With the new hotel set to be completed by mid 2026, Abang Johari said it would change the landscape of Marudi for the better.

Meanwhile, Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) general manager Datu Abdul Hadi Datuk Abdul said that the hotel will incorporate both modern and traditional ethnic carvings in its design.

“The 90-room hotel will also have a hall that can accommodate up to 500 people at one time and a restaurant on the top floor facing the Baram river,” he said.

The new hotel will be built on the site of the old Marudi Rest House, which is strategically located near Marudi Airport.

Among those present at the earth-breaking ceremony were Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah; his deputy Datuk Sebastian Ting; Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala; Baram MP Dato Anyi Ngau; Telang Usan assemblyman who is also Sarawak Tourism Board chairman Dennis Ngau; and advisor in the Sarawak Premier’s Office (Education) Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong.