Premier suggests building cascading dams to generate electricity for rural S’wak

MARUDI (Sept 30): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has suggested building cascading dams to generate electricity for rural Sarawak, similar to the technology used in Sweden.

He said that Kapit river for instance has lesser activities following the completion of the road from Sibu to Kapit, and this had contributed towards influx of crocodiles.

“I had a conversation with (Works Minister) Dato Sri Alex (Alexander Nanta Linggi), when we have the road completed from Sibu to Kapit, there is no one using express (boats) anymore. The river is no longer used, the people are now using (land) transport up until Nanga Mujok.

“When no one uses the river, no boats passing, of course there are crocodiles. Now there are crocodiles in Baleh,” he said when officiating at the Baram Regatta 2023 at the Marudi Waterfront here today.

Similarly, Abang Johari foresees that there will be less human activities along Baram rivers once the road project from Marudi to Long Terawan under the Highland Development Agency (HDA) is completed.

“So for me, if these rivers are no longer used, why not let us build cascading dams? That there will be waterfall through turbine. With turbines, there will be bubbles and if there are bubbles, meaning there are oxygens that are crucial for the fishes.

“It enriches the fishes, chases the crocodiles away, and if we put turbines there, it generates electricity,” he said.

He said he will further discuss the matter with Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil, who is also Marudi assemblyman; Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala; Baram MP Dato Anyi Ngau and Telang Usan assemblyman.