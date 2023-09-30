Primary school pupil in Bintulu dies after hit by goal post

BINTULU (Sept 30): A Primary 5 pupil of SK St Anthony died yesterday (Sept 29) after being hit by a crossbar of a goal post during a co-curricular activity at school.

According to Bintulu police chief Supt Batholomew Umpit in a statement released last night, the incident occurred around 7.25am, where the 11-year-old suffered severe head injuries immediately after being struck by the crossbar.

He said the pupil was subsequently rushed to Bintulu Hospital and was confirmed dead by the medical officer there.

He further stated that the examination conducted found no element of foul play thus classified as a sudden death case.

He also advised the public not to speculate or spread false news about the incident to avoid causing anxiety among the community.

He appealed to anyone with information or witnesses to come forward and contact Investigating Officer Sergeant Ahmad Amir Youb Bahari at 013-5653756 or the Bintulu District Police Headquarters Operations Room at 086-318304 to assist investigation.