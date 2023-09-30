Ranau has 126 Tagal systems, the most in Sabah

RANAU (Sept 30): This district recorded the highest number of ‘Tagal’ or river protection according to the customary system in Sabah, involving 126 locations.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam said Ranau also recorded a large number of Tagal eco-tourism and became the top tourist attraction in Sabah.

In line with that position, the State Fisheries Department took the initiative to create a Tagal Information Center in Kampung Luanti here, as a center for learning and exposure to the public about Tagal management.

According to Joachim, the Tagal system is based on community involvement concept and through its activities, the income of rural communities can be increased with a larger fish harvest, in addition to Tagal eco-tourism activities.

“Aware of the importance of the Tagal concept and system, the Sabah Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Industry has set 10 Tagals this year as one of the Sabah Fisheries Department’s Key Achievement Indexes (KPIs).

“The Tagal KPI has been achieved, and the Sabah Fisheries Department has been able to create 14 new Tagals, exceeding 40 percent of the set target. This shows that this Tagal concept has indeed received a very good response among the community,” he said in a statement after witnessing the Tagal memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony between the State Fisheries Department and the nine Tagal committees at the Tagal Ranau Information Center recently.

Also present were Ranau Member of Parliament Datuk Jonathan Yasin and Sabah Fisheries Director Azhar Kassim.

The nine Tagals involved are at Kampung Gana Gana, Kampung Lobou Lama, Kampung Tompios, Kampung Kilimu, Kampung Togop Darat, Kampung Lobou Timbua, Kampung Nalapak, Kampung Perancangan and Kampung Paus

For the record, the Sabah Fisheries Department has established MoUs with 31 Tagal committees in the state, including 12 in Ranau.

The Tagal MoU is a memorandum of cooperation that allows the Fisheries Department to play the role of a technical advisor, monitor the achievements of the existing Tagal system, carry out research and development (R&D) towards further improving the system and promote ecotourism activities in the area.

The Tagal committee plays a role in the management of offenses and fines, manages the Tagal area and reports landing data of harvest and catch to the Sabah Fisheries Department.

Joachim who is also the Kundasang assemblyman, said apart from being a system to protect, conserve and manage the river fishing system, the Tagal system has become a successful tourism product in Sabah.