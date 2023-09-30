Serikin Market to implement e-cash payment option soon, says deputy minister

BAU (Sept 30): E-cash payment will be an option for shoppers going to the popular weekend Serikin Market within the next three months, said Dato Henry Harry Jinep.

The Deputy Minister of Transport (Riverine and Marine) said this is not only in line with the digital economy initiative of the Sarawak government, but also to further intensify economic activities in Serikin by applying the use of e-cash in business transactions.

“I sincerely hope that all traders in Serikin Market can introduce e-cash in business transactions within three months from now and further realise the dream for Serikin Market to become the first cashless border market in this country,” he said when launching the ‘E-Cash@Serikin’ campaign organised by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) at the Great Baruk Hall in Serian today.

The Tasik Biru assemblyman also revealed that as an initiative to start the campaign on a daily basis, only Merchantrade Money app users can make digital payments via QR codes to Indonesian merchants in Serikin.

“However, I understand this initiative will be extended to all users of DuitNow QR, the country’s QR code, in stages starting mid-October,” he said.

He also pointed out the position and demographics of the market as quite unique, as hundreds of traders from Kalimantan all the way to Java Island in Indonesia come to set up business from Friday to Sunday every week.

He said these Indonesian traders do business in Ringgit and then go back to their home country on Sunday with sales proceeds in Ringgit, which will then be exchanged to Indonesian Rupiah later.

Henry said to reduce the risk of loss/theft of cash, and to enable the traders to be in compliance with the laws of both countries, Indonesian traders also now have the option to receive business transactions which can be converted into Rupiah at any time through a digital app by a licensed financial service provider such as Merchantrade.

“According to the provisions of Malaysian laws, travellers are only allowed to bring in or out Malaysian Ringgit not exceeding the aggregate value of US$10,000 (or the equivalent of RM46,9451) when arriving in Malaysia or leaving Malaysia.

“In addition, carrying large amounts of cash from sales to cross national borders is also a high risk. In that regard, I would like to recommend a modern and safe solution to my Indonesian business friends who only need three things: a smartphone, an internet line and an international passport,” he said.

Meanwhile, the E-Cash@Serikin campaign is an initiative of BNM, PayNet, financial institutions, the Tasik Biru Service Centre, Bau District Office and Bau District Council and the Kampung Serikin village development and security committee with the aim to promote the use of e-cash at the market, which is popular with both local and foreign tourists.

Henry said the market not only provides income to traders but also the residents of Kampung Serikin and businesses in Bau district in general.

“However, we realise that visitors to this market cannot take full advantage of the shopping experience due to the lack of e-cash payment options such as QR codes or payment terminals before; and the trend of tourists who usually carry limited amounts of cash,” he said.

As such, he suggested local traders in Serikin Market should take the opportunity to introduce the e-cash option in their business as there are various facilities from the state government, such as SPay Global, or other private licensed financial service providers.

“Once the Serikin ICQS is complete, we expect a lot more people to come to the market. So, I hope traders will be prepared by coming up with your respective QR codes to enable e-cash transactions and also to display price tags properly,” he added.

Also present were Bau district officer Constantine Gerald David Jonas and BNM Kuching branch head Mohd Irman Mohd Din.