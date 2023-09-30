SMK Subis student wins ‘Dare to Dream’ peace poster contest

MIRI (Sept 30): Thirteen-year-old Chai Wen Wen of SMK Subis is adjudged the winner of Lions International’s Peace Poster Contest 2023 themed ‘Dare to Dream’.

The former pupil of SJKC Chee Mung was also the Peace Poster Contest’s overall winner last year.

The first and second place winners, meanwhile, went to Joyce Wong Zhon Tong and Chai Le Le, both from SJKC Chee Mung, Niah.

Organised by Lions Club of Batu Niah, the contest involved six schools in Batu Niah and Sibuti areas: SK Batu Niah, SJKC Chee Mung, SJKC Chin Nam, SJKC Chung Hua Sibuti and SJKC Chung Hua Sungai Lumut.

Lions Club of Batu Niah president Andy Jong expressed his appreciation to the panel of judges for taking their time out of their busy schedule to attend the judging session.

The panel of judges were Century Art Gallery executive director Jacky Lee; PaKat Studio director Katrisha Zhao and former president of Lions Club of Lutong Richard Goh.

“We would also like to thank the young participants for their participation, and their works of art are really fascinating,” said Jong.

Seven other consolation prizes were won by Geovern Vira Payan Yong and Nuraryyana Alisya Wong Mohamad Alif Wong of SJKC Chung Hua, Sibuti; Mia Natasya Yuslan and Qurratu Ain Najwa of SJK(C) Chung Hua Sungai Lumut; Febbiana Elisa Kenny Ridge of SJKC Chin Nam; Wellyna Dorothy Leun of SK Batu Niah; and Maydieyanna Winda Rody of SMK Subis.