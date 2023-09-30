St Joseph Kuching’s ‘A Story of Ours: Us and Them’ leaves profound impact on audience members

KUCHING (Sept 30): In a night filled with music, dance, and drama, St Joseph’s Family of Schools, in collaboration with the Sarawak Arts Council, brought to the audience a world of cultural richness and contemporary relevance with their production of ‘A Story of Ours: Us and Them’.

This captivating performance took place on Friday at the Archdiocesan Curia and Cathedral Pastoral Centre (ACCPC), St Joseph’s Cathedral, and left a profound impact on the audience members.

The play, originally written in 1972 by British playwright David Campton as ‘Us and Them’, has been skillfully reinterpreted and adapted to address the pressing issues of our post-pandemic society. It’s a testament to the enduring power of theater to reflect and comment on the world around us.

What set this production apart was the inclusion of the schools’ award-winning Chamber choir, Chinese orchestra, concert band, dancers, and musicians.

The audience was treated to a diverse array of performances, spanning from traditional music and dances to contemporary pop music, creating a harmonious blend of the old and the new.

Over the years, St Joseph’s Family of Schools has carved a distinctive place in the local performing arts scene.

Their music, choral, and dance groups have earned well-deserved recognition for their renditions of folksongs and music, shedding light on the creativity and talent of young Sarawakians while taking local music to the international stage.

One of the milestones was in 2017 when the schools’ staff and students brought Sarawak’s history to life through their original musical production – The White Rajah of Sarawak.

Its success led to the restaging of an extended version of the musical as part of the Rainforest Fringe Festival in 2019.

These achievements underline the dedication and passion that the students and staff pour into every production, from inception to the final act.

The journey doesn’t end here. The play will continue its run tonight (Sept 30), promising another vibrant and exciting production.

For those interested in experiencing this cultural extravaganza, tickets for ‘A Story of Ours: Us and Them’ are readily available. Simply reach out to 082-414575 or 082-420575, or visit the school’s website for further details.

All proceeds from the school production will contribute to the construction of a new building. This new facility will be a hub for the performing arts, complete with a music studio, dance studio, school hall, and other learning spaces, ensuring that future generations have the resources to continue their artistic endeavors.

Meanwhile, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who also serves as the Old Josephians’ Association (OJA) Kuching president, lauded St Joseph’s Family of Schools for their outstanding performance.

He highlighted how the school band not only entertains the local audience but has also won awards on the international stage.

“It’s not just about the music; it’s about the message of inclusivity and support for young talent,” he told The Borneo Post when met after the show on Friday.

He emphasised that talent knows no boundaries and that the support from the community, including the alumni and sponsors, is crucial to enable students from all backgrounds to pursue their musical passions.

He also underlined the importance of these performances as a way of giving back to the community, recognising the immense effort put in by teachers, parents, and students.

He expressed the desire for more such performances, bridging the gap between different types of schools and promoting the enjoyment of music and the rewards of collective sacrifice.

“Investment in the arts is an investment in our future. It’s a testament to the dedication of the entire community,” he added.