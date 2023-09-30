The pros and the cons of eating out

I CAN remember well that when I was growing up in the 1950s and 1960s, it was an extremely rare occasion when families would go out to have a meal, to entertain and to celebrate. This was primarily due to the scarcity or near non-existence of any eateries like restaurants, coffee houses or food courts then.

My parents (and the grandparents before them) would entertain any important visitor or celebrate any joyous occasion mostly at home, with home-cooking and in very rare cases, having food catered by some restaurant or specialist caterer – I remember when It Hng, Mandarin Odeon or some well-recommended chef would organise a mobile kitchen for such special functions.

It was only from the 1970s onwards that had slowly seen the arrival of traditional Chinese coffee shops in Kuching that had within them one or two food stalls prominently displaying their offerings, and cooking was done on the spot with simple tables and chairs spread out along the five-footway of the shops and within the premises themselves.

The early food stalls had usually served ‘kolo mee’ (cooked noodles) with slices of barbequed pork, Kuching Laksa, chicken rice, pork porridge, and dumplings (filled with pork or red bean paste).

The coffee shop itself would offer hot and cold drinks; sometimes toasted sliced white bread spread with either butter or margarine with ‘kaya’ (local coconut milk-and-eggs custard spread), and soft-boiled eggs.

The trend of having a ‘fry-and-cook’ specialist stall would arrive only much later in the 1980s and from then onwards, the opening up of these outlets offering dining-in during the evenings.

Up till the late 1970s, most coffee shops within Kuching would only do business from early morning, around 6am, till around 2pm when the lunch crowd would have gone back to their offices or houses.

The most popular places in Kuching prior to 1980 were the Kuching Open Air (where the old Fire Brigade Lookout Tower was located) as well as the real open-air area facing Barrack Road.

Then there were the Carpenter Street’s old temple stalls – popularly known as ‘Lau Ya Keng’ stalls – that are virtually open round the clock, and the numerous wet market night food courts of Kenyalang, Petanak, Mile 3 Sungai Maong, Batu Lintang and Pending as well as a few isolated housing estates like Poh Kong Park and Batu Kawa.

Obviously the big boom in the fast-food industry had begun in the late 1980s, and has since continued to grow in leaps and bounds into what we see it today as a ‘convenient, fast and relatively affordable means’ of grabbing a quick bite to eat anytime, day and night, with the corresponding proliferation of a myriad selection of food – from the traditional ‘kolo mee’ and ‘laksa’, to the more exotic and international array of burgers, pizzas, as well as Japanese, Korean and even Arabic fares.

The fast-paced change have come about due to three factors: the growing prevalence of disposal incomes, especially with many households now having double incomes; the sheer lack of both time and skills for new youthful families who now need to look after both ageing elders in their families and young infants joining their families; the acceptance of convenience over nutrition and taste due to their own upbringing; as well as a wider exposure to the world at large.

With a higher disposable income and with the advent of social media and the influence of mass media like television, social network and electronic messaging, the younger generation has been exposed to and been bombarded by all sorts of advertising both direct and subtle; to be more receptive to try out anything new – be it ideas, businesses or food.

A majority of them, unlike their previous generations, would have travelled widely, tried out a bigger range of food and drinks, and had their palates well-tested; thus acquiring a wide range of flavours.

But what has all this meant to us all?

With families whose elders are still within the same households, it would be given that most meals (other than lunch when those at work would most likely have brought food to the office or would eat out) would be cooked by a parent, or a carer, or maid. These are the lucky ones who would, in turn, come the weekend give the folks a break and eat out as a family; thus the sight of packed and filled to capacity eateries during Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights.

At my three favourite regular places, it used to be that I could easily get a free table upon walking in; since after Covid-19 pandemic (around 2021), all these places now require advance booking to secure a table.

It is easy enough to work out the pros of eating out – there is the convenience factor; no messy cooking, which also means no necessity to go to the wet markets early in the morning to buy your veggies, meat and seafood; no prepping of the dishes beforehand (actually the time-consuming part) and no washing dishes after.

It is also rather appealing to be able to choose the type of food or cooking that one fancies for that night – shall we have Chinese, Indian or Japanese?

Or maybe even try out Korean or Arabic, or go back to that lovely Malay restaurant for its ‘beef rendang’?

We are spoilt for choices – and only need to cater to our budget and our pocket!

Now comes the hard part – the cons, and what are personally for me the negative sides of eating out.

The biggest issue with eating out, which I have found, is the haphazard pricing of food in general. Fair enough that generally, everything has gone up in the past year or two, and that we are still at the moment in the up-curve as far as fixing fair prices for dishes are concerned.

Let me just give you a few examples from what I have gathered by specifically testing out three eateries in recent weeks: a Chinese coffee shop dedicated to serving ‘cook-and-fry’ meals with a huge menu offering everything; a halal Mamak-styled coffee shop operated by Indian Muslims; and a typical food court with many stalls offering different dishes.

Believe it or not, the increment in percentages from what I had ordered (same dishes for four diners), between one year ago and now, has been rather astronomical.

At the Chinese ‘cook-and-fry’ coffee shop, it was 55 per cent more; at the Mamak coffee shop, it was only 20 per cent more; but at the food court, it had gone up by 46 per cent!

These prices included drinks, which had seen the biggest attempt at profiteering at most places.

I have always rated food vendors by their hygiene, taste and price; and in my years of eating out, only in recent times (especially after the pandemic) have I actually seen many really unethical ones who are out to profiteer from their customers.

What else could you call it when a bowl of ‘kolo mee’ had jumped from RM3.50 to RM5 overnight, and a ‘laksa’ from RM5 to RM8?

With every small increase in the retail price of cooking oil or sugar or rice, the vendor seemed to think he/she could simply add in another RM2 or RM3 to his bowl of food!

It looks to me like that is how they are operating these days.

Still, there are genuine, ethical and honest vendors too – the ones who have tried their best to keep prices as low as they can, and to them, I take off my hat and say: ‘Thank you. You are blessed’.

There is one other important con on eating out, which is not often seen nor talked about – dubious nutrition and questionable cooking standards.

I have seen enough kitchens, their floors and toilets and how their staff behave to really seriously question the actual ‘health standards’ of many eateries, regardless of their apparent name or reputation. This, however, is applicable only to just a few, and not an issue that should put anyone off eating out completely.

As always, we have to take the bad with the good – all we can do is to frequent our own regular favourite places and those known to us to be reasonably-priced and offering quality and tasty food, with a tolerable level of service and reasonable access to nearby parking.

You are already blessed if you have all that and you like eating out.

As for me? Well, I would rather make my own food at home, in comfort and in the process, save some money as well.

Take care, keep well and bon appetit!