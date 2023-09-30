Uggah: Bailey bridge temporary replacement for collapsed structure at Sg Tekalit in Song

KUCHING (Sept 30): A 80m bailey bridge would be constructed as an interim measure to replace the collapsed Sungai Musah bridge at Sungai Tekalit in Song, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said due to the collapse, the old bridge sustained structural defects rendering it unsafe for the users.

In a statement issued by his office, Uggah said the Sarawak government would allocate RM4.8 million for the new bailey bridge, access roads and other transportation needs of the people on both sides of the river.

“Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has, in fact, set aside a fund of RM50 million to deal with any emergency repair works on our roads, bridges and other structures.

“This fund is parked with the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), which has agreed to allocate the fund for this bailey bridge and other needs,” said Uggah, who visited the bridge site today.

The Deputy Premier, also Minister of Infrastructure and Ports Development Sarawak, added that he had directed for the bridge to be constructed within a month after a technical study prior to its construction had been done.

According to him, there is also a plantation road in the area that could be another alternative means.

On the damaged bridge, he said a consultant had been appointed to study the exact cause and also to make recommendations.

“Then we will decide on the next course of action.”

Uggah also gave his assurance that the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak would be monitoring the ‘health’ of all bridges across the state.

“In fact, the department is doing monthly monitoring, but this (Sungai Musah bridge) is a very unfortunate incident.

“That is why we have appointed a consultant to do a thorough study and to get to the bottom of it,” he said.

Uggah also commended JKR Kapit Office for being very proactive in coming up with measures to solve transportation issues faced by the people.

He said the office had provided a longboat and two vans for each side of Sungai Tekalit to facilitate people’s movement.

Earlier in his briefing, the JKR Kapit divisional engineer Jawa Bara said the Sungai Musah bridge was completed in 2014 at the cost of RM55 million.

He said its second pier had tilted due to soil movement in the river, which had caused a section to collapse.

He said this occurred at about 9.30pm on Sept 21, and the bridge was immediately closed to all traffic.

Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit and Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan were among those joining Uggah in the site visit today.

Also present was Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development (MIPD) permanent secretary Chiew Chew Yau.