UMS receives 4,721 new students for 2023/2024 session

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 30): A total of 4,721 students have been enrolled in Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) for the 2023/2024 session which began registration on September 30 until October 1.

According to UMS Vice Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Kasim Mansor, the number involved 3,869 students at UMS Kota Kinabalu Campus, 661 students at UMS Labuan International Campus, and 191 students at the Faculty of Sustainable Agriculture Sandakan Campus.

“This number includes 3,108 students from Sabah, 1,012 from Peninsular Malaysia, 513 from Sarawak, and 65 from the Federal Territory of Labuan.

“The remaining are 22 international students with 10 from China, three each from Japan and Indonesia, and one each from Bangladesh, India, the Republic of Yemen, South Korea, Lebanon and Myanmar,” he said at a press conference on the first day of the student registration on Saturday.

Kasim also informed that 1,566 or 33 percent are male students, while 3,155 or 67 percent are female students.

“Student recruitment also includes UMS’ special route undergraduate offer, with 2,620 for UPUonline B40 students, 15 disabled students (OKU), eight sports athletes, and 10 indigenous people.

“Sixty-eight undergraduate programmes are offered this session, namely 34 science programmes and 34 literature programmes in 12 faculties and one academy at UMS,” he said.

All the new students will follow the Minggu Suai Mesra (MSM) programme until October 4 in preparation for adaption of campus life.