Zahid: 50,000 placements to be allocated for Felda youths to pursue TVET education

BENTONG (Sept 30): A total of 50,000 placements will be allocated for Felda’s youths to further their studies in the field of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also National TVET Council Committee chairman, said the placements in more than 1,300 TVET institutions will be offered to the second to fifth generations of the Felda, with the courses provided in line with the country’s employment requirements.

“For sure, the courses that are held no longer follow conventional courses. We (have to) look at how the agencies and companies that provide work… for example we want to be involved in areas such as resorts, travel and tours or insurance or other areas.

“In my opinion, the courses provided should be in line with the current market and requirements to enable them to meet many job opportunities,” he said while officiating the MYFutureJobs Career Carnival at Felda Chemomoi here today.

Also present were Human Resources Minister V. Sivakumar; Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail; Felda chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek and Umno Women and Family Affairs Council (Hawa) chairman Tan Sri Shahrizat Abdul Jalil.

Ahmad Zahid who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development said discussions will be held with the parties involved such as the Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) and the Human Resources Development Corporation (HRD Corp) to see the current needs in the courses which can be offered.

He said Hawa, as a non-governmental organisation (NGO) under Umno was also asked to help by creating the best courses and training for women and the younger generation of Felda.

Apart from that, taking into account Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement regarding the existence of haemodialysis centres in the Felda regions run by the Felda Foundation, Ahmad Zahid said training to manage the dialysis centre was one of the things that could be offered for the youths.

On July 7, at the Felda Settlers Day 2023 celebration at Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS), Selangor, the Prime Minister announced the allocation of RM21 million for the construction of 12 haemodialysis centres throughout the Felda regions.

According to him, the request that the opportunity to further TVET education be opened to the younger generation of Felda was one of those that Ahmad Shabery ‘whispered’ to him.

He said the development of Felda’s human capital is one of the commitments of the Unity Government which is sensitive to the wishes and needs of the community in the settlements. — Bernama pic