A journey of self-discovery

SCALING Sabah’s Mount Kinabalu is a challenge that the Journalists Association of Kuching Division (KDJA) continues to take up every year since 2018 – minus the Covid-19 pandemic years of 2020 and 2021.

This programme is the brainchild of Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who back then had put forth a challenge to the media fraternity to practise healthy lifestyle, balancing work and play.

For this year’s trip, a team of 12 mainstream media representatives took up the challenge to conquer the nation’s highest peak – a feat that coincided with Malaysia Day 2023 celebrations.

Organised by the KDJA, the event was run in collaboration with the Sarawak state government and supported by additional sponsors, Magnum Bhd and SOCOE Sdn Bhd.

‘Change in plans’

However, the original plan, like in the past two editions, was for the expedition to be held in conjunction with Sarawak Day in July.

It was during the planning stages when our tour agent informed us that there was an influx of tourists up the mountain in July and August.

The cause? Japanese tailor, Nobutaka Sada, had in March reached the top of Mount Kinabalu fully decked in a three-piece suit, complete with his briefcase and leather shoes.

The stunt was to help promote his tailoring business, he said in a Facebook post. Little did he know that he ended up promoting Mount Kinabalu to a wider audience of avid climbers as well.

It was because of this that KDJA decided to hold the programme in September, for Malaysia Day.

‘Beyond the comfort zone’

Standing at 4,095m (13,435 feet above sea level), Mount Kinabalu is the highest peak in South East Asia, outside of the Himalayan and Papua New Guinean range. It is a 8.8km trek to the top where the trail runs along the southern side of the mountain over the Tenompok ridge.

This year, the media participants included The Borneo Post, Utusan Borneo, DayakDaily, Suara Sarawak, Utusan Sarawak, TV Sarawak (TVS), Awani Borneo, Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas).

KDJA was also accompanied by two officers from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Sarawak – Mohd Khairol Erman Anis and Raden Budiwandawi Budiwan – to assist us in our journey to the peak.

For the media folks, the ascent was a challenge that took more than physical endurance as it was also a test of mental strength.

On our first day, we ascended from Timpohon Gate up to Panalaban, where Laban Rata Resthouse was located. The trek from Timpohon Gate to Panalaban took around four to six hours.

Upon arriving at Panalaban, we had some time to rest and recharge. The climb to the summit resumed on the second day, at 2.30am, giving hikers the chance to reach the peak at the break of dawn. The weather was good and we were allowed to proceed.

However, an unexpected downpour struck at 5.40am and lasted beyond an hour, causing water to gather before flowing in strong currents downhill.

At this point in time, four of us managed to reach Low’s Peak: Karen Bong from DayakDaily, Douglas Elliot from TVS, Gerrald Gilles from Suara Sarawak and Firdaus Materang from Ukas.

The others were advised to turn around wherever they were at due to the bad weather.

TVS’ Douglas said having a strong mindset was necessary to reach the top in this situation, as this was no easy feat especially for a first-timer like himself.

“Mindset plays a crucial role for this. In spite of the rain and cold winds making it tough for us and feeling like we want to give up many, many times, we persevered. When we finally reached the peak, it was a blessing.

“I felt proud knowing that we did what we did for our first time and received our coloured certificates as proof of what we achieved.”

Bong from DayakDaily said the rain and fog made it hard to see as they got closer to the peak.

“The heavy rain made the footway wet and slippery, and the fog made it hard to see the pathway ahead,” she said.

“At one point I was so cold and wet, and was shivering badly, so I was pretty worried of hypothermia.

“It was pretty scary when descending due to water gushing down from mountaintop, making the descent more dangerous, but with the help of our mountain guides, especially in navigating my path, we made it safely down.

“But yeah, it was remarkable to be able to make it to Low’s Peak for Malaysia Day. It was tiring and challenging, but also fun at the same time.”

Challenging trek downwards

The other challenging half of this programme was the gruelling trek back down after reaching the peak.

Firdaus from Ukas said despite being actively involved in hiking many times, his experience of climbing Mount Kinabalu required a lot more energy, physical and mental preparation.

“I felt that climbing in non-stop rain was a challenge, but a bigger challenge was when I wanted to return to Timpohon Gate, which required endurance, especially the legs and knees.

“I almost gave up with the weather conditions being so cold, but the spirit of helping each other among the media helped me to continue the journey,” he recalled.

“I am grateful to manage to return to Timpohon at that time by travelling 8.5km from the top of the mountain.”

Firdaus said hiking could get a bit lonely as everyone had their own pace of walking, but found solace in the close-knit group of media.

“We knew to keep each other company and helped each other when we needed it.

“So even when I was trekking down and encountered pain in my knee and had to take it slow, the last few climbers in our group stayed with me all the way back down even if it meant reaching back to the base camp very late (at around 6.30pm).

“Everyone encouraged me not to give up, or give into the cold and tiredness.”

As for The Borneo Post editor Wilson Luke – our eldest participant in this batch – age was not a factor affecting his decision to join this hike.

“I have always wanted to join this programme since hearing about it back in 2019, and finally got my chance to join this year.

“Initially I was worried if my age, with medical ailments, would be a barrier for me and slow down the group. Luckily, it was not.

“I managed to go past the Sayat Sayat Checkpoint before downpour struck, and our guide advised us to turn around.

“The trek down was equally challenging. Thankfully our mountain guide and our ‘Abang Bomba’ stayed near to me, keeping watch over me.

“I was glad that we had a group like us to do this programme, with which made it more fun and reduced the burden of hiking.”