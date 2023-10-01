Abg Jo: Rumah Sri Aman should serve as symbol of unity in S’wak

KUCHING (Oct 1): The historical Rumah Sri Aman should serve as a symbol of unity among the multi-racial, multi-religious and various political leanings of the people of Sarawak, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the heritage building, formerly known as Rumah Simanggang, bore witness to many historical events including the signing of the peace treaty between the North Kalimantan People’s Army (Paraku) and the Sarawak government.

“Paraku was led by the late Bong Kee Chok while Sarawak was represented by then chief minister, the late Tun Datuk Patinggi Abdul Rahman Ya’kub. They signed the peace accord at Rumah Simanggang on October 21, 1973.

“After the signing of this agreement, the political movement in Sarawak became relatively peaceful and the government under the leadership of Tun Rahman was able to focus on the development of our state.

“Today marks the 50th anniversary since the peace treaty was signed,” he said when officiating the Rumah Sri Aman Gallery in Sri Aman today.

He said Rumah Sri Aman was built in 1927 during the reign of Sir Charles Vyner Brooke and was once used as the official accommodation of the Simanggang Resident.

“It was then known as Rumah Simanggang or ‘Rumah Segi Lapan’ because of its octagonal shape.

“Due to its unique architecture design and the rich history behind it, the Sarawak government decided to gazette Rumah Sri Aman as a historical house under the Sarawak Heritage Ordinance 2019 on March 21, 2021.

“This is because we want to preserve this house as a historical building that can be enjoyed and inherited by our younger generation so that they know the history behind why this building is here,” he said.

Earlier at a separate event, Abang Johari said he has requested that the original document of the peace treaty be displayed at the Rumah Sri Aman Gallery.

“I have instructed our State Secretary (Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki) to look in the archives for this very important and historical document, as this was when peace was established in Sarawak,” he said at the closing of Pesta Benak.

The Rumah Sri Aman Gallery, which will be reopened to the public starting tomorrow (Oct 2), consists of four themes — namely House on the Hill; White Rajahs Era; Battle and Peace; and Tides — and focuses on the history and events that occurred in Sri Aman.

Also present were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Deputy Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Ministers Datuk Sebastian Ting and Datuk Snowdan Lawan, and Sri Aman MP Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Brodie.