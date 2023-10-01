Baram Regatta 2023: Team Benerang 4 paddle their way to Raja Batang Baram title

MARUDI (Oct 1): Team Benerang 4, representing the Tering community from Mulu, was crowned the ‘Raja Batang Baram 2023’ in a bottleneck race in the Unlimited Paddling event for the Raja Batang Baram Trophy here today.

As champion, the team walked home with RM10,000 cash and a trophy.

Team Tedong Melancar 8, also from Mulu, finished seconds behind the winning team to clinch the runner-up position and bagging RM8,000 cash and a trophy.

Team Anek Murai 2 from Belaga came in third and took home RM6,000 cash and a trophy.

Two teams representing Marudi, namely Team Puteri Salju Sakti and Team Merpati Sakti, finished in fourth and fifth respectively, while Team Nagasaki Mulu finished in sixth place.

Two other teams which participated in the event were Anek Murai 1 and Naga Mulu.

Benerang 4 team manager Mani Bangit said his team was very optimistic about winning the Raja Batang Baram title.

“In previous regattas, my team won the Raja Batang Baram category using other boat names but this is the first time we are contesting under a new name and representing the Tering community,” he said.

On hand to present the prizes were Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala.

Also present were Baram MP Datuk Anyi Ngau and Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.