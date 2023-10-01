Baram Regatta to be a biennial event, says Penguang

MARUDI (Oct 1): The “mother of all regattas” Baram Regatta will be a biennial event after Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg agreed that the state set aside an allocation to host the event, said Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil.

The Deputy Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government said that this was suggested by Abang Johari when the latter was here yesterday for the official launching of the Baram Regatta 2023.

“This morning, when I was delivering my speech, I had said that Baram Regatta will be turned into a triennial event, but when we went to witness the boat race event, the Premier had said that it takes too long for the next regatta if it is held once in every three years.

“So, he (Abang Johari) said that we do it once in every two years. I said okay, but there must be allocation from the state,” said Penguang when officiating at the Cultural Night held in conjunction with the Baram Regatta 2023 at Marudi Waterfront last night.

On the cultural night event, Penguang, who is Marudi assemblyman, said it was held as it is the only way to showcase the unique culture and traditions of the multi-racial community in Baram.

“It is also a way to perpetuate so that our culture continues to stay relevant despite living in this digital and modern era especially amongst our younger generation,” he said.

For the record, the first Baram Regatta was held 1899 to mark the end of the gruesome practice of headhunting and warring among ethnic tribes, culminating in a peace deal sealed in Marudi and warriors pitting their strength in paddling boat races in the Baram river.

Also present at the vent were Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala and Telang Usan assemblyman who is also Sarawak Tourism Board chairman Dennis Ngau.