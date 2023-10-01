Sunday, October 1
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»Bertrand-Enrique bring home bronze for M’sia at Hangzhou Asian Games

Bertrand-Enrique bring home bronze for M’sia at Hangzhou Asian Games

0
By Samuel Aubrey on Sports
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

Bertrand Rhodict Anak Lises (right) and Enrique Maccartney Anak Harold pose for a photograph during the award ceremony of the men’s synchronised 10m platform final diving competition. — AFP photo

KUCHING (Oct 1): Sarawakian divers Bertrand Rhodict Lises and Enrique Maccartney Harold delivered one bronze medal for Malaysia today at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

They finished third in the diving men’s 10m platform synchro final at the Aquatic Sports Arena, behind gold medalists Yan Hao and Lian Junjie from China and silver medalists Yi Jaegyeong and Kim Yeongnam from South Korea.

Bertrand and Enrique posted a six-dive total of 386.07 points, just one point behind Yi and Kim (387.78).

Yan and Hao outscored the competition with a total score of 492.63 points.

The last medal won by Malaysia in this category was in 2014 through Ooi Tze Liang and Chew Yiwed who won bronze in the 2014 Asian Games in Incheon.

Recommended Posts