Budget 2024: Having international airport at Batu Niah able to spur tourism in Miri, Bintulu, says hotels association

KUCHING (Oct 1): The federal government should build an international airport near Batu Niah to spur the growth of the local tourism industry in Miri and Bintulu, said Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) Sarawak.

According to its chairman John Teo, Miri and Bintulu have a population of about 300,000 each, and the proposed international airport should be able to draw more tourists to these areas.

“We here, in Miri especially, do hope to have more foreign tourists coming into Miri directly from their cities, instead of having to transit in Kuala Lumpur or Kuching before coming to the northern region,” he said when commenting on his association’s wish-list for Budget 2024.

Teo observed that most of the tourists travelling to northern Sarawak comprised domestic visitors and also those from Brunei.

“To tourists, they do not want to waste much time in transit of flights or wasting much of their time waiting for transition,” he said.

On a separate matter, Teo supported the call for imported rice to be sold to the hospitality industry players at wholesale price to ensure sufficient supply of the staple food to the masses.

He also stressed that it was important for the country, and also Sarawak, to achieve full self-sufficiency in rice supply, noting that Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg was visionary in pushing Sarawak to achieve the self-sufficiency level.

Teo hailed the state government’s move towards achieving self-sufficiency in rice supply, particularly so when Sarawak still had large tracts of uncultivated land.