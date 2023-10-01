Don’t ask guests to show up too early for official programmes, says PM Anwar

SERI ISKANDAR (Oct 1): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has directed all government departments organising official programmes not to ask guests to turn up too early as this can affect national productivity.

Anwar said it would be a waste of time to ask guests to be present way ahead of the dignitaries.

“When I look at the itinerary (of today’s programme), the prime minister’s arrival is at 1pm, but the guests’ arrival is at noon. Why so early? What’s the purpose of that one-hour gap? So I ask all government departments to please make some changes.

“I arrived at 1.03pm, but when I looked at the programme, the guests’ arrival was an hour earlier, which is troublesome. Therefore, insya-Allah, consider this an instruction…10 minutes or 15 minutes before that is fine. But there’s no need for guests to be asked to arrive so early because it’s a waste of time and affects national productivity.”

He said this in his keynote address at the Madani Gathering with the Prime Minister here today. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME –