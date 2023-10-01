Harden: Hold more activities to transform Sri Aman into another preferred tourism destination in S’wak

SRI AMAN (Oct 1): The Sarawak government should organise more activities in Sri Aman to transform the district into another preferred tourism destination in the state, said Simanggang assemblyman Datuk Francis Harden Hollis

Harden, who is also the state Deputy Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister, said Simanggang town can be regarded as the country’s only “Tidal Bore Town” to further entice travellers to visit the place.

“We hope it can be an attraction to the domestic and international tourists, as well as being a part of the tourism products offered in the Sri Aman district,” he said when delivering an opening address at the closing ceremony of the Sri Aman Tidal Bore Festival 2023 here today.

Aside from the economic ripple effects of organising the Tidal Bore Festival, Francis Harden said a marathon covering a distance of between 10-kilometre and 20-kilometre should be considered to be held in the town.

“With the record number of 2,500 participants taking part in this year Benak Road Trail Run under the Tidal Bore Festival, I hope there will be even more people taking part in the future and they can be our messengers or ambassadors for the next Tidal Bore Festival,” he said.

Harden added that the Tidal Bore Festival was listed in the national tourism calendar and tourists can know more about the festival by visiting official tourism website or through the promotional activities organised.

“I would like to represent the community at Simanggang town and the Sri Aman division in general to express gratitude to the Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for approving the projects here, such as the Sri Aman Peace Park that will be completed soon,” he said, adding that another project completed was the RM12 million Sri Aman project.

Besides that, Harden said the Sarawak Skills Development Centre training institute is expected to be operational at the end of the year and it will roll out courses and programmes to equip the local community with the necessary expertise.

He also remarked the state government should consider setting up a handicraft centre in Sri Aman district, similar to ones in Sibu, Miri and Bintulu.

Harden also lauded the establishment of the Sri Aman Development Agency to spearhead the developmental projects to ensure that Sri Aman district and the Simanggang town are not left out of state’s rapid development progress.

The closing ceremony of the Sri Aman Tidal Bore Festival 2023 was graced by Abang Johari.

Among those in attendance Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Deputy International Trade, Industry and Investment Minister Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, Deputy Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Snowdan Lawan and Sri Aman MP Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Brodie.