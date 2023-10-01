Indonesians in Kuching jailed 20 months for transporting LPG cylinders without licence

KUCHING (Oct 1): Four Indonesian men have been sentenced to 20 months in prison by the Kuching Sessions Court on Friday for transporting 10 subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders without a licence.

According to the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sarawak director First Admiral Zin Azman Md Yunus, the four Deki Saputra, 44, Masfaruddin, 55, Aldi, 49 and Ferdiansyah, 31 pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 20(1)(a) of the Ordinance.

“This was first case prosecuted in the court under the Distribution of Gas Ordinance 2016 since it was enforced in 2021.

“The case was handled by MMEA together with the state Ministry of Utilities and Telecommunication,” said Zin Azman in a statement today.

He added that the accused were also ordered by Judge Saiful Bahari Adzmi to be imprisoned for 12 months under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 for possessing 1,644 kilogrammes (kg) of sugar.

It is believed that the accused were trying to smuggle out the goods to Indonesia when they were detained by MMEA at Sematan waters.

“We hope that the public, especially the maritime community will continue to provide MMEA Sarawak with any information on illegal activities at sea,” he added.

Any information, he said, can be made by calling MMEA Sarawak at 082-432544 or the Malaysian Emergency Response Services at 999.