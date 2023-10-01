Kenyan runners dominate 8th Kuching Marathon

KUCHING (Oct 1): Runners from Kenya continued to stamp their dominance in the 42km full marathon of the 8th Kuching Marathon that started and ended at Padang Merdeka today.

David Kipoech Kipsang led the Kenyan sweep in the Men’s Open race by winning with the time of 2:20:20, while in second and third placings were Bernard Muninde Matheka and Edwin Kiptoo Yebei with times of 2:21:41 and 2:28:41, respectively.

In fourth place was another Kenyan Karanja James Gikunga who completed the race in 2:38:52.

Malaysians Muhamad Haziq Hamzah, Tan Xian Wen, Milton Amat, Sunny Jong, Ahmad Kamzan and Wincentbert Latius occupied the fifth to 10th positions.

The champion received RM9,000, while the first runner-up and second runner-up received RM4,500 and RM2,500, respectively.

It was the same story in the Women’s Open where Gladys Jemeli Koech crossed the finishing line first in 2:57:18, followed by Mercy Birgen (3:01:36) and Ann Mukuchi Njia (3:04:08) Dorcas Jebotip Taruna (3:10:58) and Priscila Chepathy Kipruto (3:23:30).

In sixth to 10th positions were Sally Ann Yap, Linh Vu (Vietnam) Hon Li Min, Iza Maryati and Chin Kim Fah.

The champion also received RM9,000, while first runner-up and second runner-up received RM4,500 and RM2,500, respectively..

The main prizes were given away by Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development (MYSED) Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu, who represented Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

In his closing speech, Gerald said he was happy to note that the historic 8th edition of the Kuching Marathon had gone from strength to strength and managed to attract more than 10,000 runners from Malaysia and abroad.

“I am happy to see that the runners are from all races, religion and creed from within Malaysia and abroad coming to compete in Kuching, the City of Unity.

“I see this is not only a family event for the young and old but it also an event that unites all of us and celebrating Sarawak 60th year of independence,” he added.

Among those present were permanent secretary to the Sarawak Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Morshidi Fredrick, deputy permanent secretary to the Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Desmond Douglas Jerukan and principal assistant secretary to the Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Nasir Lariwoo, Malaysia Aviation Group Berhad East Malaysia sales manager Mohammed Fridaus Mohamed Zaidi, Kuching Marathon Association president Wong Chen Yi and event race director Liew Tang Chieh.