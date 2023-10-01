Kids’ cheongsam showcase among highlights of Kuching’s Plaza Merdeka’s Mid-Autumn Fest 2023

KUCHING (Oct 1): A total of 20 contestants, aged six to 12, and from various ethnic backgrounds, took part in the ‘Kids Cheongsam Competition’ at Plaza Merdeka on Friday night.

Kuching Surimas Fans of Art, Dance and Music Association chairman Dato Sim Kiang Chiok said the compensation was one of several activities organised together in conjunction with Plaza Merdeka’s Mid-Autumn Festival 2023, aimed at bringing about social interaction to foster unity in diversity.

“The contestants have to do a simple catwalk and short introduction of themselves to the delight of their parents and audience.

“It was a great experience for all the contestants to show off their beautiful and colourful cheongsams,” he said.

The competition was won by Nur Balqis Nessa, while Nur Qairiesya Amanley and Kathlyn Wong Yan Lin finished as first and second runners-up respectively.

Nur Balqis also won the ‘Best Posture’ subsidiary award.

Best Costume was won by Lim Yan Er.

Aysha Dhamia, Qairatul Nessa and Winnie Chin brought home consolation prizes.

Adding on, Sim said the Mid-Autum Festival at Plaza Merdeka, ending today, was meant to promote tradition, culture and arts activities associated with the festival.

Other activities included ‘Gifted Arts Exhibition with Kuching Association of Talent Development and Welfare of Special Needs (KATSN), and various competitions such as lantern, mooncake making, singing, colouring and cheongsam competitions.