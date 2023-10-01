Labuan student wins Lions International Peace Poster Contest

LABUAN (Oct 1): Flora Aureli Azalia Binti Redzuan Richard, a student at Labuan International School, has taken the first step to becoming an internationally recognized artist by winning a local competition sponsored by the Labuan Mandarin Lions Club.

This year’s collaboration with Labuan Corporation and Education Department in conjunction with Borneo Arts Festival 2023, recorded 82 entries from Labuan and Brunei schools.

Flora Aureli Azalia’s poster was among more than 450,000 entries submitted worldwide in the annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest.

Lions Clubs International is sponsoring the program to emphasize the importance of world peace to young people everywhere.

“(Hope For A Better World),” the 12-year-old from Labuan said.

The poster was selected by three judges – Mary Lau from Global Art Labuan, teacher Rosnira from SM St Anthony and Past President Jessica Lee from Labuan Mandarin Lions Club for its originality, artistic merit and portrayal of the contest theme, “Dare to Dream.”

The judging was held on September 30 at the Financial Park in conjunction with Borneo Arts Festival 2023.

Labuan Mandarin Lions Club President Chia Sia Theng said he was impressed by the expression and creativity of the students of from SJK(C) Chi Wen, SJK(C) Chung Hwa, SM Sains Labuan, SMK Bedaun, Labuan Interenational School, SM St Anthony, SK St Anne, SMK Labuan, SM St Anne, SK Sg Bedaun, SK Kerupang and SMK Rancha Rancha.

“It is obvious that these young people have strong ideas about what peace means to them. I’m so proud that we were able to provide them with the opportunity to share their visions.”

“Flora Aureli Azalia’s poster will advance through the district, multiple district and international levels of competition if she is to be declared the international grand prize winner,” Chia said.

“Our club is cheering for Flora Aureli Azalia as her poster advances in the competition, and we hope that her vision will ultimately be shared with others around the world,” said organising chairperson Lion

Chua Pui Shien.

Flora Aureli Azalia and 79 other students were honored for their participation by the Labuan Mandarin Lions Club on Saturday at Financial Park Convention Hall.