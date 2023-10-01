Lorry attendant killed, driver injured in single-vehicle accident along Jalan Murum

BINTULU (Oct 1): A lorry attendant was killed, while the driver sustained minor injuries after the 12-tonne lorry laden with stones they were travelling in was involved in a single-vehicle accident along Jalan Murum, Belaga near here yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Chua Peng Yam, 70.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical personnel at 5.20pm.

Bomba said five firefighters from the Belaga fire station were mobilised to the scene, located about 140km from the fire station after being notified of the incident at 1.48pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene at 3.24pm, it was found the two victims were already outside the vehicle. One of them was found unconscious.

“The firefighters moved the victim to a safe place while waiting for medical assistance. The victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene,” he said.

The victim’s body was then handed over to the police for further action.

The operation ended at 10.48pm.