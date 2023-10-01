Malaysian Red Crescent Miri members attend environmental talk

MIRI (Oct 1): The Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Miri has held its monthly environmental talk to raise environmental awareness among their team members.

Attended by some 13 members of MRC Miri, the environmental talk on Sept 23 was delivered by a volunteer of Taiwan Buddhist Tzu Chi Association Miri (Tzu Chi Miri), Eric Lim.

The programme aimed to impart valuable skills and environmental knowledge to the participants on the negative environmental effects of plastic pollution and ways to save the earth, with the hope that they could later share this knowledge to the local community.

The talk also enlightened the participants on a sustainable solution to reduce plastic waste by reusing and recycling plastic products, as well as other items such as old clothes.

MRC Miri’s Welfare Health and Community sub-committee chairperson Dr Uma Devi also delivered a talk on the importance of cleanliness and healthy food.

The sub-committee has been constantly doing home visits to families of poor socioeconomic background, in engaging this targeted group to better manage their home and reduce sources of pollution.

Sustainable food containers had also been distributed to these families to encourage them to reduce the use of single-used plastics.