Man survives single-vehicle accident at Jalan Stutong

KUCHING (Oct 1): A man was lucky to have survived a single-vehicle accident near a church at Jalan Stutong here around 5am this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the victim was extricated from the car which landed on its roof inside a monsoon drain by the members of the public.

“He was extricated from the car prior to the arrival of the firefighters from the Tabuan Jaya station,” it said, adding that a call was made earlier informing Bomba that a driver was pinned at the driver’s seat.

According to sources, the victim was sent to hospital for medical attention.

The firefighters proceeded to conduct checks at the scene of the accident to ensure that the area is safe before wrapping up the operation.