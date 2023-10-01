Miss International Malaysia: Beyond glamour and glitter

THE much-awaited Miss International Malaysia 2023’s grand finale has finally arrived.

Twenty-one contenders from all over Malaysia will set the stage aglow as they vie for the prestigious title, and the fairest of them will represent the country on the international stage in Tokyo, Japan this Oct 26.

The national-level event is taking place at the Sabah International Convention Centre in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah tonight, where Sarawak is being represented by the Top 6 finalists of the state-level competition, which was held in Kuching recently.

Certainly, the pageant is not just about winning. Most of all, it is about matters of the heart, camaraderie, mutual respect and understanding. Beyond the glitter and the glamour is the love for their rich cultural history and the value of cultural variety in fostering respect and understanding between people.

All of this will be deeply instilled in the Malaysian beauty as a result.

‘Young women of substance’

The new Miss International Malaysia, to be crowned tonight, will be conferred the ‘Goodwill Ambassador of Beauty’ title, which denotes a strong dedication to giving back to the community, and society at large.

This is in line with the pageant’s goal and purpose – to advocate for humanitarian issues in Malaysia, be the voice of the voiceless, and make a positive impact in their communities.

I met with the state-level title winner and the rest of the Top 6 contestants representing Sarawak in tonight’s finale, and was quite impressed by these young women. I found the bevy of beauties smart and courteous with a remarkable sense of maturity.

They were enjoying their camaraderie and showing moral support for one another with kind and encouraging words. For sure, these women would fly high in their future undertakings if they continued to nurture such exemplary character and traits in them – who knows, one of them may take the crown tonight!

‘Desire to contribute to community’

“I never thought I would win the top title,” said Aaliyah Wunsh unassumingly.

The 18-year-old is the newly-crowned Miss International Sarawak 2023, and also winner of the ‘Permai Ambassador’ subsidiary title at the state-level grand event.

A young woman of German-Iban parentage, Wunsh said she joined the pageant with the desire to contribute meaningfully to the community, and to the state.

“I thought if I joined the contest, I would have a chance to show the unique beauty of our state to the world as regards our diverse culture, nature and unique wildlife,” she said.

Wunsh grew up taking pride in the beauty of Sarawak, and especially so when both her parents had been in the tourism business since she was small. She learned a lot about the unique beauty of her birthplace through their involvement in the industry.

Graduated with A-Level from Lodge International School, Wunsh attributed her success in the pageant to her supportive parents.

On her aspiration, she said she would want to become an environmental engineer.

“I want to contribute to the care of the environment and protection of the unique wildlife in Sarawak.

“I would say that I’ve gained confidence and a sisterly bond with the rest of the contestants, which we all hold dear, from my participation in the pageant. As I see it, being a beauty queen is really about having a good heart.

“I don’t think we will win if all we think about is the crown. When we go to the national or international level, we will be meeting new people and new personalities, and the experience and friendship we gain from it is very enriching.”

‘Wanting a purposeful life’

For Miss International Sarawak 2023’s first runner-up Hannah Musa, beauty is not just the physical appearance, but is in fact the reflection of the inner beauty that is imbued with attributes such as kindness, honesty and integrity.

“I was interested in joining the pageant because I wanted to be a good role model for my community. I took it as a challenge for me to boost my self-confidence, improve my public speaking skills, poise and deportment.

“In short, I want to have a purposeful life,” said the 23-year-old.

Currently pursuing Master’s in Law Enforcement (Investigation) at Saito University College, Hannah has always wanted to be in the police or special force since she was younger.

The mixed Tagal and Kelabit beauty said: “My ethnic group is a minority, and I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to be able to show our unique beauty, especially in the Miss International Malaysia pageant.

“My dream is to inspire women to embrace their strength, pursue their passion and accept who they are because every woman has a unique beauty.

“The special bond and memories that we made during the state-level pageant are priceless.

“The pageant is more than just beauty and glamour; it’s also about sisterhood, unity, and personal development.”

‘Fostering friendships’

For Joana Eve Presley, the state-level second runner-up, she said her fellow contestants and the organising team were ‘like family’.

“I still receive a lot of guidance and advice, especially from our official trainer Arzmy Hargreaves and also our mentor Larissa Ping Liew, who won the Miss World Malaysia title in 2018, to prepare myself for the national-level event in Sabah.

“To equip myself further, I do a lot of reading,” said the 21-year-old Diploma in Accounting student at ICATS University College in Kuching.

The Bidayuh beauty said she never expected herself to be in the Top 3.

“I told Hannah that I might not even be in the Top 8, but she told me to have faith, thanks to Hannah.

“One of the most beautiful things I’ve learned by being in the pageant is the meaning of friendship.”

‘Discovering, building upon strength’

Jasie Yong Zi Qin, 22, one of the Top 6 Sarawakian finalists, remarked: “Everyone has her own strength and weakness. I think it’s how we discover the strength in us and the willingness to build it.

“Everyone’s beautiful if they could nurture their inner beauty and let it shine.”

Yong, a basketball player of 13 years, had just obtained her basketball coach licence this year.

“People say I don’t look like a basket-baller just because I’m more on the feminine side, but I believe that a woman can be as beautiful inside out just as she is a good athlete,” she said, going all out in proving that a woman with athletic skills could also be a woman of beauty and grace.

Like fellow contestants who made it to the Top 6, Yong, known for her kind gesture, would want to be an inspiration to other women, especially teenage girls wishing to follow their dreams and find meaning in their lives.

‘Eye-opening experience’

Another aspiring beauty in the Top 6 is Lee Min Qie, who came as third runner-up at the state-level qualifier and also winner of the ‘Miss Popular’ subsidiary title.

The 23-year-old Chinese lass, who just started her career as a ‘Pilates’ instructor early this year, described her participation in the pageant as ‘refreshing and was worth her one-week leave’.

“It was not only educational, but also an eye-opening experience for me. I learned to have grit as we engaged in the pageant’s week-long activities, including training sessions and workshops every day, which normally lasted until after midnight.

“So we had to be physically, emotionally and mentally strong. As the saying goes, anything in life that is worth having is not easy to get, but it will be worth whatever it takes,” she said.

“Sarawak is known for its racial harmony, diverse culture and warm hospitality.

“I will try my best to represent all those when I wear the Sarawak sash at the national-level Miss International pageant. My dream – I want to be someone of value to society.”

‘It’s all about hard work’

Twenty-year-old Glynnis Grace Roni said she was thrilled to be able to represent Sarawak in the grand finale.

“It’s all about hard work. It’s tiring but worth it,” she said of her preparation for the big day.

“During the state-level pageant week, I hardly had enough sleep. We had to attend pep talks, branding courses and other grooming programmes.

“Yes, all these helped me to be a better woman especially in terms of public-speaking, confidence and character-building. I will do my best to make Sarawak proud on the national stage,” said the Iban-Chinese lass.

Having a deep love for the English language, Glynnis regarded becoming an English teacher as one of her dreams. She also wanted to live up to her middle name ‘Grace’, being friendly and courteous.

“I am supposed to give love,” she said.

* The Miss International Malaysia 2023’s ‘Grand Coronation Night’ is staged at the Sabah International Convention Centre in Kota Kinabalu tonight, where reigning queen Giselle Tay will hand over the title to a worthy successor. This year’s pageant is organised by Persatuan Pentas Anak Seni Malaysia, presented by Sunstrong Entertainment, and supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Tourism Malaysia, Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment Sabah, and Sabah Tourism Board. The Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) partners are Meraki Daat Sabah Initiative, Kinabalu Pink Ribbon, Sandakan Breast Cancer Support Association, and Cheshire Home Kota Kinabalu.