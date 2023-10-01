MMEA detains fishing vessel, five foreigners off Tanjong Kidurong

BINTULU (Oct 1): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) stopped a foreign fishing boat off Tanjong Kidurong here on Wednesday, and arrested five crew members on board, over suspicion of them conducting illegal fishing in Malaysian waters.

The Bintulu Maritime Zone director Capt Mohd Khairol Anuar Saad said the vessel was intercepted approximately 88 nautical miles off Tanjung Kidurong, at around 11.30am.

He said upon realising the presence of the MMEA team, the crewmen cut off their fishing net and attempted to flee.

“They refused to cooperate.

“We later took hold of the vessel, and brought it to the Bintulu Maritime Zone Vessel Detention Centre for further action.

“There were five crew members, including the skipper, aged between 22 and 44 – all men, and they’re from Vietnam.

“None of them possessed any form of valid identification documents, or any valid documents that permitted them to fish in our waters.

“There was also no catch found on the boat when we inspected it, but it (the catch) might have already been transferred to another vessel,” said Mohd Khairol, adding that the seized vessel and fishing equipment could be worth about RM1 million.

“The case is being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of the Fisheries Act 1985.

“The MMEA reminds all maritime communities to adhere to all legal regulations before engaging in any sea activities.

“We call upon the people to report any suspicious activities or accidents at sea, directly to the MERS 999 hotline, or MMEA Bintulu operations centre by calling 086-314 254, or Sarawak Maritime Operations Centre on 082-432 544.