Motac runs course to upskill Sarawak’s licensed tourist guides

SIBU (Oct 1): Thirty licensed tourist guides in Sarawak attended the ‘Effective Communication and Storytelling Commentary Course’ at the Grand Continental Hotel in Kuching recently.

The two-day programme was initiated by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac), where Malaysia Tourist Guides Council president Jimmy Leong Wie Kong was appointed the key trainer of the course.

The participants were given short impromptu speech assignments on any topic relating to Sarawak’s tourism.

Four certificates of Continuous Tourist Related Education (CTRE) were presented to all participants upon course completion.