Nasopharyngeal Cancer rates among Bidayuh community highest in the world, says S’wak deputy health director

KUCHING (Oct 1): The Nasopharyngeal Cancer (NPC) rates among the Bidayuh community in Sarawak are the highest not just in Malaysia but across the globe, Sarawak Deputy Health Director Dr Veronica Lugah disclosed.

The finding was unveiled during the ‘Aku Ingin Hidup’ discourse organised by the Cancer Survivors Malaysia (CSM) at a hotel here last night. The event was held in commemoration with 60th years of Sarawak’s Independence.

“NPC in Sarawak is the highest in Malaysia and studies have found that NPC among the Bidayuh community is the highest, in fact, in the whole world,” she said in her speech, without disclosing the figures.

Dr Veronica also disclosed that in Malaysia, the top cancers are breast cancer, followed by colorectal cancer, lung cancer, NPC, and liver cancer.

“In Sarawak, among men, lung cancer has the highest incidence, followed by colorectal cancer and NPC.

“Among women, breast cancer is the most prevalent, followed by cervical cancer. In fact, cervical cancer in Sarawak also holds the highest rate in Malaysia.

“So this is what we don’t really want, such high statistics,” she added.

Dr Veronica also emphasised the crucial role of social support for cancer survivors.

“Good social relationships can provide emotional support, a sense of security, guidance, and assistance in coping with the challenges, including emotional stress and treatment-related side effects.

“Having a strong social network can provide a positive vibe to cancer survivors, ensuring their emotional and physical well-being,” she said.

In this respect, she expressed her gratitude to CSM for being an essential social support system for cancer survivors, particularly during the early stages of their diagnosis.

“CSM not only provides emotional and social support but also helps alleviate financial burdens and raises awareness about cancer in the community. Even family members of patients benefit from CSM’s activities,” she added.

The ‘Aku Ingin Hidup’ discourse, held for the first time in Sarawak and the 11th time across Malaysia, brought together cancer survivors, associations, and NGOs not only from Sarawak but also Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

“I hope that this noble effort of CSM can continue to give a positive vibe to the community in Malaysia in general and Sarawak in particular,” said Dr Veronica.

The event featured a sharing session moderated by Chopie Cakap, featuring individuals who have experienced various types of cancers. Panelists included Cancer Survivors Malaysia founder Zuraini Kamal, Norhafrina Suni (ovarian cancer survivor), Mohamad Ali Kupon (Nasopharyngeal cancer survivor), Syakirah Basri, better known as Osha (Follicular Lymphoma Cancer Survivor), and Society for Cancer Advocacy and Awareness Sarawak president Chris Cheng (Hodgkin’s Lymphoma cancer survivor).

The event was made merrier with special performances from Jaya Sapetar, Melissa Francis, Nizam Laksamana, Salamiah Hassan, and Ir Radzi, along with lucky draws and singing performances from attendees.

Cancer Survivors Malaysia (CSM), a non-governmental organisation established in 2014, serves as a support group for cancer survivors across Malaysia. Its outreach programs, including ‘Aku Ingin Hidup,’ have provided motivation and support to cancer survivors, including those still battling against it.