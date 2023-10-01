Over 10,000 participate in 8th Kuching Marathon

KUCHING (Oct 1): More than 10,000 runners participated in the 8th Kuching Marathon, which started and ended at Padang Merdeka here this morning.

The flagging off of the 42-kilometre (km) full marathon for the Men’s Open, Women’s Open, Men’s Veteran and Women’s Veteran was performed by Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development cum Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah at around 1am.

He was representing Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

This was followed by the flagging off the 21km half marathon for Men’s Open, Women’s Open, Men’s Veteran and Women’s Veteran by deputy permanent secretary to the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Desmond Douglas Jerukan at around 4am.

The runners for the 10km and 5km categories were flagged off at 5:30am and 6:30am, respectively.