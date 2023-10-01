Premier: S’wakians may be able to pursue free tertiary education at state-owned universities by 2026

KUCHING (Oct 1): Sarawakian students may be able to pursue free tertiary education at state-owned universities by the year 2026, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He expressed his optimism that the Sarawak government would be able to offer this education benefit in three years’ time given the economic strength of the state.

“I have asked Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn and his deputy Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee to study on providing free tertiary education to Sarawakians in our state-owned universities.

“Based on the figure of this study, I believe that under the 13th Malaysia Plan, we will be able to give free tertiary education to Sarawakians by 2025 or 2026.

“I can commit to 2026 because our economic strength will be stronger by then,” he said at the closing of Pesta Benak in Sri Aman today.

He said with Sarawak’s recorded revenue of RM12 billion last year, the state is on track to surpass this figure this year.

“Based on my calculations for this year, maybe we can break our record from last year. This year may be better than 2022.

“We have our Sarawak Sovereign Wealth Future Fund and the balance, we will focus on education for our young Sarawakians as well as to strengthen our economy and develop infrastructure throughout the state,” he said.

Abang Johari said Sarawak’s future is very bright, but the people must also remain united and work together in order for the state to achieve greater heights.

In making a reference to the regatta boat race at Pesta Benak, he pointed out that the paddlers would row together in one direction because they share that one common goal to win the race.

“When the paddlers race, they must paddle together and in the same rhythm. Otherwise, they would go in opposite direction and the boat might capsize.

“We are all akin to paddlers in a boat race as we paddle in one direction and rhythm. So, we must all take care of our ‘boat’ and God willing, all Sarawakians have the same rhythm which is to focus on ‘Sarawak First’,” he stressed.

Also present at the event were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Deputy Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, Deputy International Trade, Industry and Investment Minister Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh, and Sri Aman MP Datuk Seri Doris Sophia Brodie.

Dr Annuar in Sibu recently said the Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development was spearheading the formulation of a blueprint to provide free tertiary education for Sarawakians students studying in the five state-owned higher learning institutions.

He said once the blueprint is ready, it will be presented to the Sarawak government for the final decision.

He said his ministry is currently rolling out the lab on the future direction of Sarawak’s tertiary education to gather data, suggestions and feedback, to be compiled to form this blueprint.

The five-stated owned higher institutions of learning are Curtin University, Swinburne University, University of Technology Sarawak (UTS), i-CATS University College, and Kolej Laila Taib (KLT).