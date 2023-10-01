Priority in LED lighting for mains roads under Sibu Municipal Council

SIBU (Oct 1): The main roads under Sibu Municipal Council’s (SMC) jurisdiction will be given priority in terms of the installation of LED streetlights.

According to SMC chairman Clarence Ting, these main roads include Jalan Lanang, Jalan Lada, Jalan Wong King Huo, Jalan Awang Ramli Amit, Jalan Dr Wong Soon Kai and Jalan Bandong.

“Other places that we also want to brighten up (using LED lights) are commercial centres and, eventually, looking into residential roads later,” he said when chairing the full council meeting recently.

“I think brighter roads are what people want, and I think this is something that we try to resolve for Sibu folk,” he added.

Turning to the installation of 5G towers, he said there were about 100 residents in Jalan Muhhibah who seemed to be not in favour of such structure.

He noted that the installation was being done in several areas and in this regard, he called upon the councillors to inform him should they come across people voicing their concern about the matter.

Earlier, Ting spoke about the World Cities Summit Seoul 2023, which ran from Sept 24 to 26 in South Korea, where he and his deputy Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley attended.

The event gathered 49 mayors from cities around the world and was chaired by Desmond Lee, the Development Minister of Singapore.

The summit touched on inclusive society, striking a balance of new and old for a city’s soul as well as climate change.

“What we learnt in Seoul is that all our policies need to be people-centric. If there is any change of policy, the public must be informed,” said Ting.