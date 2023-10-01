Prof Dr Ariffin Willie Muhammad elected as Sedar Sabah protem chairman

KUCHING (Oct 1): Prof Dr Ariffin Willie Muhammad has been elected as protem chairman of Parti Sedar Rakyat (Sedar) Sabah branch.

Sedar president Datuk Othman Abdillah, who announced this, also said Bahri Bakri was elected as protem deputy chairman while Julia Ongkili was elected the protem secretary.

He added Bonepes Been was elected as protem treasurer and Jasni Badali, Nurul Faizah Ariffin and Nilis Joseph were elected as protem committee members.

“With the formation of the Sabah branch, Sedar aims to strengthen its presence and engage with the diverse communities in Sabah.

“We recognise the specific challenges and opportunities that Sabah presents, and our new branch will work tirelessly to address the needs and concerns of its people,” he said in a statement.

Othman said the branch was formed following the approval of the Registrar of Societies on Aug 7 for Sedar to become a national platform.