PwD bodies, neighborhood watch clubs get together for Mid-Autumn Festival in Kuching

KUCHING (Oct 1): Around 100 members from the Sarawak Society for the Blind, Deaf, and Dumb, as well as the Sarawak Cheshire Home and Pusat Perkhidmatan Warga Tua Kuching participated in a Mid-Autumn Festival here last night.

The festival, organised by the Kelab Rukun Tetangga (KRT) Tabuan Laru and Tabuan Dusun, was held at the Sarawak Society for the Blind, with Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How being the guest-of-honour.

He said the celebration was a great opportunity for families to gather together.

“I was just in Berlin, Germany and they are currently celebrating Unity Day, which is the day their nation celebrates German reunification.

“I was telling locals there that we are currently celebrating the Mid-Autum Festival, which is a Chinese custom, back home. Similarly, we are celebrating unity.

“In Sarawak, we are fortunate. Different races, Malay, Chinese, Iban, Bidayuh – we celebrate our festivals together as a community. This unity is a good thing we have,” he said at the festival.

Guests were entertained by line dancers and a musical band consisting of blind musicians, followed by a symbolic lantern activity.

Also present at the festival were Department of National Unity and National Integration (JPNIN) Sarawak assistant officer Page Helbourn; KRT Tabuan Dusun chairman Stephen Yeo and KRT Tabuan Laru chairman Patrick Tan.