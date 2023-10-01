Recycle to reduce landfill waste, Sibu folks encouraged

SIBU (Oct 1): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) held a ‘Waste to Wealth and E-Waste Collection’ programme at Zion Methodist Church here yesterday as part of its initiative for a sustainable waste disposal system.

According to SMC chairman Clarence Ting, the second phase of Sibu’s landfills are now filling to capacity, putting the city in danger of running out of space for disposal of solid waste.

“This programme is not only meant to encourage people to recycle, but with its main aim to reduce the amount of waste at the Kemuyang landfill,” he said.

“The phase two landfill which is supposed to last for 10 years, is now almost full in just eight years and the amount of waste has continued to increase, much faster than expected.”

The recycling programme, said Ting, is hoped to raise awareness on the importance of recycling among the local community, as well as to reduce the need for another landfill and costly forms of disposal.

The programme was organised by SMC in collaboration with Zion Methodist Church, Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) Rejang Park, JKKK Jalan Merdeka, JKKK Jalan Berjaya, JKKK Jalan Oya and JKKK Jalan Pearl Garden.

Also present were councillor Kiing Tech Ho, and community leaders Kapitan Ling Hua Wee and Kapitan So Tech Kee.