SLS celebrates maturity, commitment to rule of law

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 1): The Sabah Law Society (SLS) celebrated a historic milestone on Saturday, by hosting the inaugural Sabah Law Society Gala dinner, marking its journey towards maturity from Sabah Law Association to its present name.

The change signifies more than just a name change as legal practitioners in Sabah are now housed under a statutory body since the establishment of SLS on 1 July 2017.

SLS president Roger Chin in his welcoming speech, said this recognition by the legislature shows the important role which legal practitioners play in ensuring that justice is accorded to every citizen in this country.

He emphasised that lawyers are guardians of justice, entrusted with the duty to speak out without bias or fear.

“Our role is deeply intertwined with the concept of the rule of law, the very foundation upon which the pillars of a just society are build,” said Chin.

“The Sabah Law Society has grown beyond being a mere association of legal professionals; it has become a trusted voice, a source of wisdom and direction, and a channel for justice within the state,” he added.

Over the years, the SLS has not only been a voice for the legal profession, but also an advocate for broader societal issues.

It has actively engaged in community outreach, legal education programmes, and pro bono work to ensure that the benefits of the legal system are accessible to everyone.

The celebration served as a reminder that while the SLS has come a long way, there is still work to be done.

It reinforced the importance of a strong and independent legal profession in preserving the rule of law and ensuring justice for all.

During the gala dinner, former Malaysia’s Chief Justice Tun Richard Malanjun was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award 2022 in recognition to his many contributions towards the legal community.

The award, according to Chin, was aptly presented to Tun Richard who has been instrumental in ensuring justice for the people of Sabah.

He was also very committed to resolve and ensure every individual is treated fairly under the law, regardless of their background or circumstances.

The SLS gala night was officiated by Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew, who represented Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor.