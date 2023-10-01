EIGHTY-three years ago, the then Malayan Nature Society (MNS) was founded. Thirty-six-years ago, I was given a copy of the Society’s Journal (Volume 24 -1970-71) by an A level girl student in my Geography lessons, who hailed from Petaling Jaya. I have treasured this publication and applaud her successes in life.

Upon rereading this journal, I was intrigued by the logo of MNS, which is that of a Malayan tapir. It was one section of the journal that caught my eye in a chapter entitled, ‘The distribution of large animals in Taman Negara’, written by the famous Malaysian conservationist Mohd Khan Momin Khan, for it included a short paragraph on this mammal.

Subsequently the author received the Merdeka Award and the international Peter Scott Prize and produced a paper on tapirs in 2029. Tapirs, even in the 1970s, were scarce and little is known about them. They are classified on the IUCN list as endangered species. Today, it is estimated that there are fewer than 2,500 Malayan tapirs in the world.

These animals have existed on Earth for about 25 million years. My two sightings of tapirs, I dare to mention, have been at zoos, on a primary school excursion to a Devon zoo when I was 10 years of age and much later in life at Singapore Zoo.

Distribution of Malayan tapirs (Tapirus indicus)

Mainly found in the undisturbed rainforests and lower montane forests in southern Thailand, Peninsular Malaysia, and Sumatra, tapirs were once native to Sabah and Sarawak in East Malaysia but are now declared ‘extinct’ there. In 2009, the Earl of Cranbrook, from cave excavations, maintained that tapirs were found in Sarawak and Sabah from 45,000 years ago to the relatively recent present. Reports of sightings of tapirs by local folk were recorded in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Thus, the extinction of tapirs in these states is a relatively recent event.

Characteristics

These ungulates are mostly nocturnal but occasionally may be seen in rivers and streams when cooling their bodies. Their colouration is unmistakable with the frontal body parts jet black in colour as are both their front and back legs, but the edges of their ears are trimmed in white.

From their shoulders to their hindquarters, they are off white in colour. This camouflage makes them nigh impossible to see even on moonlit nights. Their babies are born with chocolate brown coats with broken horizontal white stripes and spots. These baby coats are discarded between four and seven months from birth.

Tapirs grow to between 1.8 and 2.5 metres in length with a stubby tail of 5cm to 10cm. On average, they are one metre tall, weighing about 285kg, with females larger than males. Their hooves comprised four toes on their front legs and three toes on their back legs and they possess a short prehensile trunk used to good effect whilst foraging for overhead leaves and fruit.

Alas, their small beady eyes lack good eyesight owing to corneal cloudiness which impairs their vision, but the shortened elephant-like trunk is also used as a snorkel as they frequently submerge themselves and walk along a river’s bed. They are particularly good swimmers.

Ecology

They are solitary animals and demarcate their territory by spraying urine on plants following well-trodden familiar paths through the undergrowth in search of food. Along the way, they eat twigs and tender shoots of a wide range of vegetation.

Totally herbivorous, they move slowly through the forest, head down, which allows them to pick up the scent of other tapirs. Despite their large bulk, they can very quickly run to escape predators and with a very strong jaw and vicious bite they are seldom threatened. As essentially nocturnal animals, little is really known about them, yet we do know that they communicate with each other with a range of shrill whistles which vary in pitch and tone.

Breeding

As mentioned earlier they tend to be solitary animals and use their whistles to attract mates for occasional breeding. The gestation period of the Malayan tapir is between 390 and 403 days before a single calf is born, weighing approximately 6.8kg. Weaning lasts between six to eight months until the baby is nearly full grown.

The breeding season lasts from early May to late June coinciding with the start of the summer monsoon although this may have already changed through global warming. Usually there is a two-year gap between pregnancies, which suggests a contributing factor in explaining the relatively low numbers of this species. A baby tapir can expect to have a lifespan of 30 years, reaching sexual maturity in its third year.

Threats to the tapir population

Whilst vulnerable to tigers, its very tough and thick skin presents formidable armour and thus very few animals attempt to attack it. This is just as well considering its poor vision. Sadly, it can be trapped in snares set for other animals and in poachers’ pits. It is a protected species of animal in Malaysia.

The biggest threat to these mammals in both Malaysia and Thailand is habitat destruction and loss through deforestation for the reclamation of land for commercial purposes such as logging and oil palm plantations. Habitat fragmentation in Malaysia led to the displacement of 142 tapirs between 2006 and 2010 with the relocation of some but unfortunately 15 were accidentally killed on the roads.

Beware when driving in Peninsular Malaysia of road signs stating, ‘Beware of tapirs’ and do remember that a tapir’s vision is severely impaired.

Species of this scarce animal may be seen in zoos, fortunate for young eyes, but really these animals need space and rainforest conditions in which to roam. I have yet to see one in its natural humid primary and secondary rainforest environment, but I live in hope before my legs give way! Long may Malaysians protect and conserve such a seldom seen yet interesting animal.