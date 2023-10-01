Water, power woes will be solved in two to five years – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 1): The State Government will ensure that water and electricity supply disruptions happening throughout the state can be resolved within two to three years.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said that several steps have already been taken to increase the capacity of both these essential utilities for the rakyat.

The, he pointed out, is in line with the State Government’s commitment to addressing the issues of water and electricity supply faced by the people as a priority towards improving their lives.

“This is what the government is doing to ensure that the people can have access to water and electricity, and we will make sure that both of these problems can be resolved at least within two or three years from now. If managed well, we can overcome both of these issues.

“We are a responsible government, so we make detailed plans and ensure that development projects run on schedule and are well-implemented,” he said when officiating Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) Sulaman division’s annual general meeting in Tuaran on Sunday.

Elaborating on the remedial measures for the water supply issue, Hajiji disclosed that the Telibong II Water Treatment Plant in Tamparuli, which is currently in the final preparation process, is expected to be fully operational at the beginning of next year.

He said that the completion of this project will increase the water supply capacity by 80 million liters per day (MLD) to meet the needs of the northern part of Kota Kinabalu which includes Tuaran, thereby reducing the water supply disruptions experienced by the residents in both areas.

“The State government has also started construction of a water treatment plant in Kogopon, Papar which would increase the water supply from 40 MLD to 80 MLD. The project costs RM380 million and is scheduled to be completed by 2026.”

He noted that through the efforts of the State Government, along with a recent allocation of RM320 million from the Federal Government for short-term water issue solutions in Sabah, the water supply issue in the state can be handled more effectively.

On the issue of electricity supply, Hajiji said that one of the efforts being undertaken is the construction of hydroelectric power plants and dams in Ulu Padas, Tenom.

The project will begin implementation soon and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to grace the launching.

Meanwhile, Hajiji, who is also Gagasan Rakyat president, expressed confidence in the party and its component partners under the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to retain the four State Legislative Assembly seats in the Tuaran parliamentary constituency in the upcoming State election.

Hajiji who is Sulaman assemblyman, assured that other than his seat, the other three, namely Pantai Dalit, Tamparuli and Kiulu, will remain under GRS through the cooperation of all its component members.

“In Tuaran, I give the assurance that Sulaman, Pantai Dalit, Tamparuli and Kiulu will remain with GRS after the State election. We are ready to face any challenges and compete with any party that opposes us in Tuaran,” he said.

“What is important is the cooperation between our parties; there should be no sabotage among us. Once GRS has decided on the candidates, it is Gagasan Rakyat’s duty to ensure the victory of our candidates,” he added.

Hajiji, who is also the chairman of GRS, advised the representatives at the meeting and party colleagues in the four state constituencies to work together to ensure victory for GRS.

Also in attendance at the meeting were Gagasan Rakyat deputy president Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, leaders of GRS and Pakatan Harapan Sabah, as well as members of Gagasan Rakyat Sabah.