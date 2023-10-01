Youth chief: Decision on PKR’s involvement in Jepak by-election to known few days before nomination day

SIBU (Oct 1): A decision on whether Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) will contest as well as how the party will position itself in the coming Jepak by-election is expected to be known a few days before the nomination day on Oct 21, said its Sarawak youth chief Chiew Choon Man.

Chiew, who is Miri MP, said there has yet to be any decision on the matter as discussion is still in progress with the party’s top leadership.

“So, we wait for the decision to be made by our (national) central committee on whether to contest (or otherwise) and how to position ourselves in the coming Jepak by-election, which is expected to be known a few days before the nomination day,” he told reporters after officiating at PKR Lanang’s Mid-Autumn Celebration at Li Hua Hotel here this afternoon.

He was asked if there has been any decision on how PKR will involve itself in the coming by-election.

Chiew disclosed that the party is discussing all kinds of possibilities, including joining forces with Gabungan Parti Sarawak in the Jepak by-election.

“We will respect the decision made by our central committee. For us, our main concern is the unity government at the federal (level) because we need to ensure that we have a stable government to do the very best for the people.

“Now is not the time for politicking as there are a lot of issues besetting the people such as high cost of living and how to increase the income of the people. This is the focus on our minds,” said Chew

MORE TO COME